Camden's D.J. Wagner shines vs. LeBron James' son Bronny

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- He's a star on the court in South Jersey and soon, he'll be heading to Kentucky to play college ball. The nation got a little preview of D.J. Wagner's skills Tuesday and did so facing off against LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

Wagner, a Camden High School standout, shined on the big stage Tuesday during the McDonald's All-American Game.

He was named co-MVP as he helped Team East to a 109-106 win.

Bronny James played for Team West and scored 15 points.

A lot of people are talking about Wagner arriving in style in a Rolls-Royce.

Wagner posted a video to Instagram.

By the way, Wagner's father and grandfather were both McDonald's All-Americans, making him the first third-generation player in the game's history.