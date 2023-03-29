Camden's D.J. Wagner shines vs. LeBron James' son Bronny
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- He's a star on the court in South Jersey and soon, he'll be heading to Kentucky to play college ball. The nation got a little preview of D.J. Wagner's skills Tuesday and did so facing off against LeBron James' son, Bronny James.
Wagner, a Camden High School standout, shined on the big stage Tuesday during the McDonald's All-American Game.
He was named co-MVP as he helped Team East to a 109-106 win.
Bronny James played for Team West and scored 15 points.
A lot of people are talking about Wagner arriving in style in a Rolls-Royce.
Wagner posted a video to Instagram.
By the way, Wagner's father and grandfather were both McDonald's All-Americans, making him the first third-generation player in the game's history.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.