Norristown-based clothing line selling customers items inspired by African culture

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Taking a leap of faith to pursue a passion -- that's exactly what a woman from Montgomery County did eight years ago by starting her own culture-inspired fashion line.

D'IYANU is on the second floor of an industrial building in Norristown and is a design room and warehouse filled with one-of-a-kind pieces.

"I always just wanted something that was a show stopper, that you stop and say wow, where did you get that?" owner Addie Elabor said.

D'IYANU is on the second floor of an industrial building in Norristown is a design room and warehouse filled with one-of-a-kind pieces. CBS3

It was that desire to spark that same feeling in others that inspired Elabor to leave her job as a buyer for a lab supply company eight years ago to start her own African-inspired, ready-to-wear clothing line called D'IYANU.

"D'IYANU is a combination of French and Yoruba, a Nigerian language," Elabor said.

Elabor was born in Nigeria and came to the Philadelphia area as a little girl.

"I loved fashion, I loved uniqueness and it kind of made sense to marry the two things together, my love for fashion and also just representing my heritage with the prints," Elabor said. "Then we always put our own spin on it by creating a remix of it."

Her design team works on-site, creating the patterns and revising the samples.

"Making sure we love the quality, that we love the print," Elabor said.

Before they are mass-produced and packed up to leave the D'IYANU Warehouse for home delivery.

From women's and men's wear, to a children's line, D'IYANU has grown so much in online sales that Addie's brother now helps lead the operation.

"Knowing the value of working hard towards your goals, that was instilled from my parents," Elabor said.

She hopes when people put on her clothes they feel "bold, unique and get in touch with who they are and celebrate the African culture. We are really hoping that we're building something that will last beyond us."

Walking through the doors of D'IYANU each day, each patent, is part of the fabric of her success.

"It's been a bit surreal to be able to come into my own office every day to do what I love. It's been a joy honestly. I can't imagine doing anything else," Elabor said.

Most of D'IYANU sales are online and Addie says their social media presence is what really helped her business take off.

They offer a range of sizes from extra-small to 3X -- and kids as well, so there is something for everyone.