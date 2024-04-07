2024 Dine Latino Restaurant Week celebrates Latin American cuisines from Pennsylvania to New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Craving a savory new dish and a night out? Then now is the perfect time to check out Dine Latino Restaurant Week!
For one week only, from Sunday, April 7 to Saturday, April 13, 30 restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia area will celebrate an array of Latin American cuisines with an amazing deal — buy two dinner entrees and receive a free appetizer or dessert. The option for a free appetizer or dessert is up to each restaurant.
This year's restaurant lineup spans from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, across the bridge to Camden, New Jersey, with cuisines like traditional Mexican, Peruvian, Asian fusion and so much more!
The 2024 Dine Latino Restaurant Week participants include:
- Frida Cantina - 1000 Wolf St., Philadelphia, PA
- Alta Cocina Restaurant - 2460 North 5th St., Philadelphia, PA
- Taqueria Morales - 1429 Jackson St., Philadelphia, PA
- Space Smash - 500 W. Germantown Pike #2327, Plymouth Meeting, PA
- Si Taqueria - 1500 Federal St., Philadelphia, PA
- San Lucas Mexican Restaurant - 2600 Federal St., Camden, NJ
- Plaza Garibaldi - 935 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, PA
- Mole Poblano - 1144 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA
- Margie's Cuisine - 880 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA
- Las Fridas Mexican Kitchen - 850 Valley Forge Rd. Suite 10, Lansdale, PA 19446
- La Ingrata - 1999 Federal St., Camden, NJ
- La Catina Restaurant - 630 Lower Landing Rd., Blackwood, NJ
- La Cocina Latin Cuisine - 5010 Westfield Ave., Pennsauken Township, NJ
- Kocinao - 7226 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA
- Jicome Restaurant - 406 W. Marshall St., Norristown, PA
- Jezabel's - 206-208 S. 45th St., Philadelphia, PA
- Izlas Latin Cuisine - 2725 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA
- Happy Maki - 200 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA
- Geronimo's Peruvian Cuisine - 131-A E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA
- El Sarape Blue Bell - 970 Dekalb Pike Blue Bell, PA
- El Merkury - 2104 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA
- Ess Bakery Cafe - 145 W. Main St., Norristown, PA
- Casa Mexico - 1134 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA
- Boca del Mar - 411 Doylestown Rd., Montgomeryville, PA
- Añejo Philadelphia - 1001 North 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA
- Alma del Mar - 1007 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA
- Arepa Grub Spot - 1112 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA
- Amigos Restaurant - 6700 Rising Sun Ave., Philadelphia, PA
- Adelita Taqueria - 1108 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA
Dine Latino organizers recommend goers make reservations beforehand and notify the restaurants if they're unable to attend. ¡Buen provecho!