Troubling trend of diet stigma growing on social media, doctors say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Doctors say diet stigma – people being shamed for using weight loss drugs or surgery – is a troubling trend that is gaining traction on social media.

When diet and exercise aren't enough, doctors say some people need medical treatments to lose weight and they're concerned about diet shaming.

Martiza Cruz, 64, struggled with weight her whole life until recently.

"Some people don't recognize me," Cruz said.

Cruz tried dieting and exercising for years without success. In 2022, her weight was at an all-time high and doctors said her life was in danger.

"If you continue this way, you're not going to make it," Cruz said doctors told her.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 40% of Americans are obese, which increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes and some cancers.

But a recent survey shows more than 61% of people think exercise and diet alone can fix it.

"There shouldn't be a stigma, the stigma is created by social media," Dr. Andre Teixeira, a bariatric surgeon at Orlando Health, said.

Doctors say stigma may prevent people from seeking obesity treatment, and that for many patients, surgery and diabetes drugs for weight loss, like Ozempic are key solutions. They carry risks, but experts say chronic obesity is an even bigger danger.

"Surgery is definitely not the easy way out," Dr. Teixeira said. "There's definitely a lot more tribulations that you have to deal with. But the risk mitigates the outcomes, issues you can have without going untreated."

Cruz had bariatric surgery and lost nearly 100 pounds. She's changed her diet, gone through counseling and now she can exercise and even dance.

"For me, this is the best move I've made in many years," Cruz said. "She says her health is what matters – not how she lost the weight."

Doctors say people lose more weight with bariatric surgery compared to weight loss drugs, and the surgery has longer-lasting results. Both have potential side effects.