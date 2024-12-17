Men suspected of stealing $10K worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods wanted by South Jersey police

South Jersey police looking for men suspected of stealing $10K of items from Dick's Sporting Goods

Police in Burlington County, New Jersey, are looking for five men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Mount Laurel.

The Mount Laurel Police Department posted on Facebook a photo of a man they say stole $10,000 worth of North Face and Nike items from the store on Dec. 13, along with four other masked men. In the photo, the man is seen carrying an armful of clothing.

Police said the suspected shoplifters caused about $200 worth of damage as they fled the store, and were seen driving away in a newer Acura TLX Type S sedan.

Anyone with information on the person seen in the photo or the case is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300, or leave a tip at 856-234-1414, Ext. 1599.