Deptford police captures pig, Albert Einswine, after chase in New Sharon neighborhood

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Deptford police just released a video of a very intense chase and rescue. Officers spent Tuesday afternoon searching for a runaway pig.

We hope he didn't pull a "ham" string while he was on the run.

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves. Earlier this afternoon, Deptford officers were dispatched to the area of... Posted by Deptford Township Police Department on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Officers captured Albert Einswine in the area of Taynard Road and Brenner Drive.

The 4-year-old pig was released on his recognizance to his owners in the New Sharon neighborhood.