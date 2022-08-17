Watch CBS News
Local News

Demolition of Fishtown's St. Laurentius Church is officially underway

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Demolition of St. Laurentius Church underway in Fishtown
Demolition of St. Laurentius Church underway in Fishtown 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Fishtown skyline will soon look very different. Demolition of the St. Laurentius Church on Berks Street is officially underway.

The cross above the entrance of the church has been removed as crews take the historic church apart by hand, including the iconic twin spires.

The demolition process is expected to take six to eight weeks.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 6:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.