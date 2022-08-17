Demolition of Fishtown's St. Laurentius Church is officially underway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Fishtown skyline will soon look very different. Demolition of the St. Laurentius Church on Berks Street is officially underway.
The cross above the entrance of the church has been removed as crews take the historic church apart by hand, including the iconic twin spires.
The demolition process is expected to take six to eight weeks.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.