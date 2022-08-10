Watch CBS News
Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start on Wednesday.

The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns.

Plans for what will replace the church are still being determined.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 8:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

