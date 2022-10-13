Pennsylvania Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.

But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans.

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats.

"Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and Democrats have an opening that they normally wouldn't have in a midterm year," Costa said.

It is an opening that Democrats want to walk through

"Every person who doesn't want to see Doug Mastriano and his extreme policies in the governor's mansion needs to come out and vote," said Rep. Leanne Krueger (D-Delaware County)

Help from that statewide race, perhaps, and a big national issue?

"Voters know that choice is literally on the ballot here in Pennsylvania in 2022," Krueger said. "And they're coming out to vote on that issue."

Republicans say other issues are centerstage.

"The majority of people are very concerned with the economy, with skyrocketing inflation, where interest rates are going," said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre County).

As for the governor's race?

"Pennsylvania does not have straight party anymore. So people need to go down the ballot and pick and choose their candidates," Benninghoff said.

"If we have folks who go in and vote one way for the U.S. Senate but go over to Josh Shapiro, will they stay on the Democratic line for the rest of the way down the ballot?" Krueger said.

But Democrats' biggest hope of all could come from redrawn districts, which both parties think will help the Democrats. They're targeting eight open house seats in places like Allegheny, Berks, and Monroe counties, plus another six in places like Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Northampton, and Lehigh counties held by Republicans but where Joe Biden won in 2020.

What about the state Senate, which Democrats last held for one year in 1993? The math there is even tougher for Democrats.

By: Seth Kaplan