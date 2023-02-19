Democratic candidates for mayor hold forum in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's mayoral election is in full swing. Democratic candidates are getting up close with the people of the city hoping to get their vote in the primary election on May 16.

They gathered in West Philly on Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church where a forum for the Democratic candidates was hosted.

The church says they were looking to enhance a culture of civic responsibility by hosting the event.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women co-sponsored the forum.

Here's a look at the crowded field of Democratic candidates vying to replace Jim Kenney.

The Democratic nominee for mayor has won every General Election since the 1950s.

In Pennsylvania, primary elections are closed elections, meaning you can only vote for a candidate of the party you are registered with.