Watch CBS News
Local News

Democratic candidates for mayor hold forum in West Philly

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mayoral candidates forum in West Philadelphia
Mayoral candidates forum in West Philadelphia 00:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's mayoral election is in full swing. Democratic candidates are getting up close with the people of the city hoping to get their vote in the primary election on May 16.

They gathered in West Philly on Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church where a forum for the Democratic candidates was hosted.

The church says they were looking to enhance a culture of civic responsibility by hosting the event.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women co-sponsored the forum.

Here's a look at the crowded field of Democratic candidates vying to replace Jim Kenney.

dem-candidates-philly-mayor-2023.jpg

The Democratic nominee for mayor has won every General Election since the 1950s.

In Pennsylvania, primary elections are closed elections, meaning you can only vote for a candidate of the party you are registered with.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 11:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.