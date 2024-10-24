Philadelphia area sisters welcome daughters born a day apart in unexpected delivery

Delaware County sisters welcome daughters born a day apart at Lankenau Hospital

A Delaware County family is celebrating birthdays times two — sisters and their babies with a special connection. Lankenau Medical Center has a long history of delivering many generations of families and now there's one more.

Delaware County sisters with baby daughters born hours apart at Lankenau Hospital, where Alysha Orsine is a labor and delivery nurse.

Her sister, Mackenzie Root, just delivered her baby Celine on Oct. 7.

Their due dates were nine days apart but once Celine had arrived her cousin Lylah, Alysha's baby, decided to come early.

"Nine hours into my shift, my water broke," Orsine said. "It was crazy because I was really busy in the beginning of my shift."

Lylah was born on Oct. 8.

"It is crazy. We were joking the whole time that I was like, oh, what if they were born on Oct. 13 and 14 because we're the 13 and the 14," Orsine said.

Alysha is six years older than her sister but their birthdays, like their daughters, are just a day apart.

"The whole time that I was pregnant and she was pregnant, she was like, 'Wouldn't it be so crazy if we had kids like on the same day or a day apart,'" Root said.

Mother Nature agreed and delivered both babies early.

"Yeah, they want to be besties, I guess," Root said.

Like their mothers, the cousins will be sharing a lifetime of birthdays together.

"We already started getting them like matching holiday stuff," Orsine said.

Reflections of mirrored destinies, sisters with their precious babies and sweet dreams of a fun-filled future.

Root and Orsine say their other children are also close in age along with some cousins. They say family gatherings will be especially festive.