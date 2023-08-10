Delco residents try to put their lives back together after severe storms

Chadds Ford man still without power after severe storms

Chadds Ford man still without power after severe storms

Chadds Ford man still without power after severe storms

CHADDS FORD, Pa., (CBS) -- The National Weather Service has concluded straight line winds, not a tornado, are to blame for the storm damage in Delaware County Monday night.

The storm brought down many trees onto homes, cars and roads.

The winds were so strong they uprooted a tree, leaving this huge root system sticking up the air and a crater in the ground.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke to one man who is still without power from Monday night's storm.

Shawn Durkin says he's camping in his own house on Heyburn Road in Chadds Ford.

He's been without power for more than 36 hours.

"I don't have air conditioning. Luckily it's not brutally hot, but it's getting worse," Durkin said. "I mean, I don't have any water. I can't flush toilets. I can't do anything, right? I can't take a shower," he said.

Monday night's thunderstorm damaged about 30 homes in Delaware County, including Durkin's.

High winds knocked a tree onto his garage and pickup truck. He says a tree almost fell on him.

"I heard trees start breaking-- like, snap, snap, snap, snap -- turned around, I saw the one falling right at me and I ran in," he said.

A scary moment that passed, but he and his neighbors are still dealing with the aftermath.

Crews have made lots of progress clearing fallen debris off the streets. Many neighborhoods are now accessible once again.

But Heyburn Road is still closed during the cleanup.

Isaac Hammond is another Chadds Ford homeowner shocked by this storm's magnitude.

"I was just surprised, surprised because we weren't expecting that much damage in this area," Hammond said. "I mean, we've lived here 20 years, so I think this is my first experience of something like this."

He says it's expensive to get them removed, and insurance won't cover the full cost.

"We're talking even about the logs, when they cut the trees, how much it will cost. He said well, taking the logs to the dump alone will cost about $5,000," Hammond said. "That's not include, you know, bringing it down and the labor and stuff."

While he continues assessing the damage, Durkin is grateful it wasn't worse.

"I'm still alive, I guess," Durkin said. "I mean, overall, at least my house didn't get destroyed. so I have somewhere to live."

Delaware County officials say more than 500 people called 911 during the storm.

Some of the callers reported they were trapped in their homes because trees were blocking the way.

Local elected officials are scheduled to tour the storm damage tomorrow at 4 p.m.