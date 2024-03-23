Delco residents haunted by past flood damage brace for the weekend rain

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- The upcoming rain is giving Delaware County residents flashbacks to the flooding they experienced a few months back.

"Alot of people are still trying to get their stuff together from the last one," Reginald Jordan, who lives on Florence Avenue said.

Jordan says his street, along with the nearby area, was underwater back in December.

With the upcoming rain, he's worried about what could come. He says all he can think about is the past damage.

"Every time rain comes, we cross our fingers," Jordan said.

Jordan said dealing with the Darby creek is one thing, but he's also nervous about a nearby stream that feeds into it. He says that's what causes him problems.

"Up here is a back creek that splits and that one got clogged up and all the water came down," Jordan said.

He says he's just going to be prepared the best he can. "I mean we can't do nothing about Mother Nature, but it is what it is."