Delco Skatepark Coalition and other nonprofits are hopeful for a big boost on Delco Gives Day

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Nonprofits in Delaware County are counting on getting a big boost from community members stepping up to show their support.

Delco Gives Day is a new fundraising campaign to support 285 nonprofits in Delaware County. The initiative runs from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9. People can sign up to donate to their favorite nonprofits.

The Delco Skatepark Coalition is one of the nonprofits registered for the event. The organization aims to create more skateparks in Delaware County, with a big focus on ones that are inclusive and adaptive.

"Delco Gives Day is one of those outlets where it's like you see a community coming together to support nonprofits that are oftentimes run by small groups like us," said Nick Ludwig, who co-founded the Delco Skatepark. "We're just a group of advocates, parents in the area, who put together our group and you know, this is a passion project, so having something like Delco Gives Day is really a big benefit, a big help to us."

The coalition is working with Upper Darby to build a $800,000 skatepark at Observatory Field. Ludwig said it would be the first skatepark in Delaware County that's adaptive for people with disabilities. It will feature wider ramps for wheelchair users and color-coded pavement for people with vision impairments.

"That's awesome," said Jordan Floyd from South Philadelphia. "A lot of skate parks, they're like older skate parks. They're gnarly. I think building things for all folks of any ability is better. It makes skateboarding more accessible for everyone."