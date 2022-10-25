Watch CBS News
Local News

Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers
59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers 00:30

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) --  A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. 

"Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. 

Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee of FedEx for 28 years and was assigned to evaluate the readiness of another employee, Lamont Blount, to become a FedEx driver. 

When Lamont Blount did not receive a positive evaluation, the DA says he "decided to retaliate in the worst way possible." 

"In committing this senseless act, he has forever deprived a family of their loved one, and he has shaken the community to its core," Stollsteimer said. 

Lamont Blount was apprehended by Philadelphia police after he allegedly opened fire at officers. He's charged with multiple accounts of assault on a law enforcement officer in Philadelphia. 

He's currently being held without bail in Philadelphia but will be transferred to the George W. Hill Correctional facility. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.