Delaware Valley University stables give inside look into the next generation of racehorses via livestream

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At the Delaware Valley University stables, the next generation of racehorses is just now being born.

"We love baby horses," University Director of Equestrian Sports Cory Kieschnick said. "It's so fun!"

And as the mares wait for the big moment, viewers can see them 24/7 on live cameras.

The entire experience is documented through cameras starting from before the due date, through the birth and days after the foal is born.

Spruce was one of the first foals to be born on the livestream this season.

"We do have cams that show in the stall and then also some in the paddocks, so you can see when the mares go out," Kieschnick said.

The technology also allows students in the program to monitor and track the nearly 25 mares and over a dozen foals born each season.

The livestream cameras specifically showcase three mothers and their three expected foals as students care for each horse.

"They really get experience with everything from collecting the stallion, helping to inseminate the mare, watching through the entire pregnancy, being here for the foaling and then helping sell the yearlings," Kieschnick said.

The partnership with the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association is meant to highlight the horse breeding industry's impact on the local economy while also leading to some pretty promising offspring.

"The first foal cam we actually did one of the horses, Uncle Heavy, is on the road to the Kentucky Derby right now," President Pete Peterson said. "So, we're very hopeful. It's great to be able to see the horses progress from being born to now they could be racing in the Derby."

Maybe someday that could be Spruce, but for now, he'll be conserving his energy for when he hits the racetrack.

The foal livestream will be up till mid-March.