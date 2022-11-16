DSU to host premiere of new doc exploring plight of Dreamers

Delaware State University to host premiere of new doc exploring plight of Dreamers

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State University is hosting the premiere of a new documentary exploring the plight of dreamers. Several of the undocumented immigrants in the film graduated from the HBCU.

The documentary, "United We Are Dreaming," follows the emotional journey of five DACA recipients as they navigate going to school and working legally in the United States. DSU has several graduates featured in the film.

"We love the Dreamers and we understand their plight," Carlos Holmes, a DSU spokesperson, said.

Rutgers University law student Miguel Tapia Colin is in the film.

"It's definitely something that's stressful," Tapia-Colin, a DACA recipient, said.

He was born in Mexico but was brought to Wilmington at age 2 by his parents. He wants a permanent solution.

"This whole issue of the dreamers is at the forefront with DACA being threatened and a real need for the dream act to pass in Congress," Tapia-Colin said.

The documentary shows DACA recipients living in fear given the rollercoaster of the last three administrations taking action to support or repeal the program.

Sharon Baker, who produced and directed the film, wants the audience to understand their struggles.

"You'll also, I think, have a real sense of the impact on the lives of these people and the human spirit that it takes to stay strong and hopefully get through this," Baker said.

A total of 229 dreamers have attended DSU since 2015. Some of them are expected to be at the premiere screening at Dover on Wednesday night.