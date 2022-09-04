2 students at Delaware State University shot following robbery, officials say

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Just days after the first day of school, a shooting injured two Delaware State University students. They're both recovering at the hospital.

It's been less than a week since classes started at DSU, but students are already concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting on Saturday.

"Yes, it happened, but the positive side is we didn't lose a life, so yes, we're still able to celebrate. Yes, we are celebrating that the people that got injured, are still able to go on with their life and still be able to survive," Darrel Muchison Jr., a junior at DSU, said.

Officials say university and Dover police responded to a call at around 1:18 am on Saturday for a robbery that led to a shooting on campus.

"It is a sad moment that happened, but it's only right that we have to bounce back from it," Gabriel Hunter, a freshman at DSU, said.

Nearly 12 hours after the incident, long lines of cars filled the streets of Dover as the shooting came on the same day as the school's football home opener.

"The football game probably like it more so puts more of a positive outlook. Like, yeah, something bad happened, but like OK, now we have game spirit, school spirit. Let's go cheer on our football team," Alexis Williams, a freshman at DSU, said.

In a statement, DSU's president said in part:

"At Delaware State University, we are a family. An event that affects the safety of one of us affects all of us. When moments like these emerge, they are understandably fraught with anxiety and indignation. I share your feelings, and, at the same time, I can assure students and families that the University is committed to creating and maintaining a safe campus environment."

Students like Williams said she still feels safe on campus because of the school's security measures.

"Honestly, I don't think something like this can be prevented because it's like there is only so much precautions you can really take, but the campus security does overlook the campus. Like when you drive at first into the main gate on campus, you have to show your ID to make sure you go here," Williams said.

University police could not confirm whether there are any suspects or if arrests have been made.

Hornet fans are not only rallying behind the football team but also the injured students.

"I hope they weren't seriously hurt," Carolyn Woodland, a DSU fan, said. "I don't know the condition because we're just hearing about this, but as a mother, I know I feel for them."

DSU beat Lincoln University, 34-0, in its home opener.

Campus police are leading the ongoing investigation.

Dover police say they helped out the university's police department by providing security and aid to victims.