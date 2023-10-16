Delaware police arrest former Girl Scout treasurer for alleged felony theft

DELAWARE (CBS) -- A former treasurer of a Delaware Girl Scout troop has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing more than $12,000. The amount is above the $1,500 mark which makes it a felony in Delaware.

Delaware State Police say that Kelly M. Raab issued and cashed fraudulent checks and made unauthorized payment card transactions that totaled over $12,000. The incidents are alleged to have taken place from January 2018 to November 2022.

Raab turned herself in to police last Thursday. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance according to Delaware State Police.