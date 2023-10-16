Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware police arrest former Girl Scout treasurer for alleged felony theft

By Jorge Mondaca

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: October 16, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: October 16, 2023 (AM) 02:48

DELAWARE (CBS) -- A former treasurer of a Delaware Girl Scout troop has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing more than $12,000. The amount is above the $1,500 mark which makes it a felony in Delaware.

Delaware State Police say that Kelly M. Raab issued and cashed fraudulent checks and made unauthorized payment card transactions that totaled over $12,000. The incidents are alleged to have taken place from January 2018 to November 2022.

Raab turned herself in to police last Thursday. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance according to Delaware State Police.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.