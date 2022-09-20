Delaware preparing for possible plane arrival carrying Texas migrants

GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- The state of Delaware is preparing for the arrival of a plane carrying migrants. It's an escalation of a new Republican strategy to send asylum seekers to Democratic strongholds with little advance warning.

Transfers like these raise a lot of controversies. Republicans say it shifts the burden of care to sanctuary cities that are friendly to immigrants. Democrats say it's political theatre and criticize it as inhumane.

A plane carrying Texas migrants, believed to be mostly Venezuelans, is reportedly on its way to Delaware, but it will not arrive Tuesday as anticipated.

Among those ready to help is Casa de Venezuela Greater Philadelphia Vice President Rossana Arteaga-Lopenza.

"I just think it's really sad we're using human lives as a political stunt," Arteaga-Lopenza said. "It has to be sad. We are being manipulated in moving around for the convenience of their political gains."

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a plane of migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

The Bexar County Sheriff in Texas is investigating whether that was a crime.

Some migrants claim they were tricked with false promises of housing and jobs.

"The people of Delaware, they welcome visitors to their state," Diane Batchik, a national board member for Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, said. "They are a welcoming community and there is already a strong immigrant presence here, so they chose poorly."

Delaware Gov. John Carney's office says it hasn't received any notification from the governors of Florida or Texas that migrants are coming but says the state will not turn away the migrants.

"We are prepared to meet their immediate needs, housing, shelter, do they need medical care? Transportation, food," Jill Fredel, director of communications for Delaware's Department of Health and Social Services, said. "We are prepared to meet all of those needs, and we will do that as long as it takes."

While it's unknown who's sending the plane, immigration rights groups say the flight raises legal and ethical questions.

"Stop it, stop it now. These are people," Batchik said. "These are human beings. We all came from somewhere."

The migrants were expected to arrive at Delaware Coastal Airport, which is 20 miles away from President Joe Biden's beach house, on Thursday afternoon, but the flight has been delayed. Now there's no word when it'll arrive.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the governors of Texas and Florida for comment and am still waiting to hear back.