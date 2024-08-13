Delaware lifts restrictions on dog adoptions after kennel cough outbreak

Dog adoptions can resume in Delaware after kennel cough outbreak

DELAWARE (CBS) -- One month after pausing dog adoptions due to a statewide kennel cough outbreak, Delaware has lifted all restrictions and is once again allowing dogs to move in and out of the state.

Back on July 12, the Delaware Department of Agriculture announced that upper and lower respiratory disease was confirmed at three state animal shelters and one private rescue, and that another shelter had treated affected dogs. To get the kennel cough outbreak under control, the department issued an order restricting the movement of shelter dogs in and out of the state.

As of Aug. 12, dogs can once again be moved in and out of Delaware for adoptions, the department said. All dogs moving throughout Delaware must still have a Certification of Veterinary Inspection, and all dogs older than four months old must be vaccinated for rabies.

The state said it will continue to monitor kennel cough reports and "determine if additional action is necessary to control disease in the dog population."

Symptoms of kennel cough and respiratory disease in dogs include lethargy, loss of appetite, fever, nose and/or eye discharge, cough, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

Local shelters immediately started celebrating the end of adoption restrictions.

Humane Animal Partners posted on Facebook that their Wilmington location is open again and will have discounted adoption fees on all dogs, puppies and kittens through Sept. 1. All dog adoptions will be $50 off and all cats are $25.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA, which has multiple shelters in Delaware, also said adoptions will resume Tuesday for pets finding homes in and out of Delaware.