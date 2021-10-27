Delaware Officially Makes Juneteenth A Legal Holiday

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware has officially made Juneteenth a legal holiday, and the state invited the grandmother of Juneteenth to the signing ceremony. Opal Lee told Gov. John Carney that what he was "doing for all of the people is tremendous" after he signed the bill into law.

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2021/10/842AB1ED768455DE4E4FE5B003D426F9.jpg

Lee just turned 95 years old.

The retired teacher made it a mission to establish a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.