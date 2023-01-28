Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says he had mild symptoms and tested positive using an at-home test Friday night.
"I'm feeling fine and will work from home," the governor said in a brief statement. "Also, Go Birds!"
According to Delaware's COVID-19 Response website, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 135. They aso say there are currently 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
