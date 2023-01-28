Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19
Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19 00:15

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says he had mild symptoms and tested positive using an at-home test Friday night.

"I'm feeling fine and will work from home," the governor said in a brief statement. "Also, Go Birds!"

According to Delaware's COVID-19 Response website, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 135. They aso say there are currently 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 6:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.