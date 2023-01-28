Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says he had mild symptoms and tested positive using an at-home test Friday night.

I tested positive for COVID-19 so I’ll be working from home the next several days. Thankfully, I just have mild symptoms. Still look forward to watching the Eagles in the NFC Championship tomorrow. Go Birds! — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) January 28, 2023

"I'm feeling fine and will work from home," the governor said in a brief statement. "Also, Go Birds!"

According to Delaware's COVID-19 Response website, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 135. They aso say there are currently 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.