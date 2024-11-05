Watch CBS News
Delaware election results show live vote count for 2024 races

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

In addition to voting for the next president of the United States, Delaware voters are selecting their next governor, lieutenant governor and members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. We are following election results below, as they come in.

CBS News projects Vice President Kamala Harris has won Delaware.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester has won election to the U.S. Senate from Delaware, defeating Republican opponent Eric Hansen, CBS News projects. Blunt Rochester is set to become the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, a Democrat, is running for governor against Republican Mike Ramone. Democrat Kyle Evans Gay and Republican Ruth Briggs King are running for lieutenant governor.

In the race for Delaware's sole House of Representatives seat, state Sen. Sarah McBride faces Republican John Whalen. If she wins, McBride will be the first trans member of the House. That seat is currently held by Blunt Rochester.

President - Delaware election results

U.S. Senate - Delaware election results

U.S. Representative - Delaware election results

Delaware Governor election results

State races and ballot initiatives via the Associated Press

Delaware Lt. Governor election results

