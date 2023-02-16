Delaware courthouse adds dog to help ease anxiety
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) - There's a new officer on duty at a Delaware courthouse. Officer Vinn is the new facility dog at Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington.
His job is to ease anxiety and offer comfort to people during their legal proceedings.
His handler says he has a calm demeanor and is trained to work in high-stress situations.
Officer Vinn is a member of the Delaware Capitol police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.