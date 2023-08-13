Watch CBS News
Delaware County Police investigate Clifton Heights shooting

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Clifton Heights, Pa., (CBS) -- Delaware County Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Baltimore Avenue in Clifton Heights Sunday afternoon. 

A man was taken to a local hospital. 

CBS News Philadelphia is still working to learn the victim's condition and what led to the shooting.

There were multiple evidence markers on the ground at the crime scene. Following the shooting, the Church Lane Bridge was temporarily closed, but is now reopened. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.

