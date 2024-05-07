Ice skaters return home to Delaware County after competing on world stage in France

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A group of ice skaters is back home in Delaware County after traveling abroad for an unforgettable experience.

Twenty skaters from the IceWorks Skating Club in Aston traveled to Bordeaux, France, to compete in the Nations' Cup on April 25-26. It was the first time that the Theatre on Ice team competed internationally. Theatre on Ice is a fast-growing branch of figure skating that combines dancing and drama.

"It was truly a thrilling experience," ice skater Emily McKay, 16, said. "I'm very proud to have represented my country."

More than 900 skaters from 47 teams participated.

"It's really intimidating when you see how good so many people are," ice skater Gemma Hay, 15, said. "But it's also really cool to acknowledge the fact that we're actually competing with them and against them."

The team from Aston finished in fourth place. Coach Richard Sharpe said he couldn't be prouder.

"We were the underdogs," said Sharpe. "We were the first-season team. The program has never been to this competition before. We didn't have a lot of expectations, so to come away being fourth in the world is absolutely amazing."