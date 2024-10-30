Police departments in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, to collaborate to keep voters safe on Election Day, DA says

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Delaware County are sending a message to anyone thinking about disrupting the election: Don't do it.

During a news conference Wednesday, First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse said law enforcement is working collaboratively to keep voters safe and the election process secure. He delivered his message while standing alongside the police chiefs from Yeadon, Marple Township, Upper Darby, Radnor, Nether Providence and the City of Chester.

Officials said they will work collaboratively to respond to any disturbances on Nov. 5.

The district attorney's office has established a hotline at 610-891-4242 so that people can call with tips about threats that need to be investigated. The hotline will be active from 6 a.m. on Election Day until after polls close at 8 p.m.

Rouse said anyone who disrupts the election will face serious consequences.

"You can try to disrupt the election with a bomb, you can try to disrupt the election by yelling loudly," Rouse said. "It just depends. It's going to be case specific and charges will be filed appropriately."

Rouse said he's not aware of any specific threats but that law enforcement is prepared for every possible contingency on Election Day.