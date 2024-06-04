Delaware County student with muscular dystrophy to perform in "Romeo and Juliet" in Media

Meet the student-actor with muscular dystrophy performing in "Romeo and Juliet" Delaware County

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Wednesday is opening night for a student production of "Romeo and Juliet" at Delaware County Community College. The play features a diverse cast, including a student with muscular dystrophy.

Gillian Keener, 24, who was born with a rare form of the disease, uses a wheelchair and breathing tube. Keener has landed a major role in the play.

"I'm very excited," Keener said. She said students have been rehearsing since February. "I can't wait for my family to come see the show."

The show is William Shakespeare's classic tale about two young people from rival families who secretly fall in love. Keener plays Juliet's mother, Lady Capulet.

"She doesn't really know how to interact with her own daughter," Keener said about the character. "And I think sometimes that I can draw from my feelings of being disabled and sometimes not knowing how to interact with people because I think sometimes people are a little uncomfortable with interacting with me. So I think … it's a really great role for me."

Drama professor Stephen Smith cast Keener for this role because of her warm, nurturing personality. He said she was the first student to have all her lines memorized.

"She's extremely motivated," Smith said. "She's in Phi Beta Kappa, the honor society here at the college, and she won an academic achievement award. So she's a really impressive young lady."

Statistics show people with disabilities are underrepresented in the performing arts. According to a labor union called Actors' Equity Association, only 1.5% of contracts went to actors who self-identified as having a disability in 2021.

Approximately 26% of Americans have a disability, according to the Centers for Control and Prevention.

"I really wanted to be something for disabled people to feel like they have a place in theater," Keener said.

Keener is majoring in liberal arts and hopes to work as an advocate someday. She hopes to inspire other people with disabilities to pursue their thespian ambitions.

"Romeo and Juliet" will be presented from June 5 to June 8 on the front lawn of the Delaware County Community College, located at 901 South Media Line Road in Media. The show runs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Keener will be performing on June 5 and June 8.

"She's double cast with another actor because of her disability, she can't do every performance, so they alternate nights," Smith said.

General admission tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10.