Delaware County Park Police officer dies in line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Delaware County Park Police Officer died while in the line of duty Friday. Officer Joseph Montgomery died following a suspected medical episode, Chris Eiserman, President of the Delaware County Lodge No. 27 FOP, said.

Officer Montgomery was a decorated police officer, paramedic and fireman.

The FOP Lodge 27 released a statement on their X account following Officer Montgomery's passing.

"On behalf of President Christopher Eiserman and FOP Lodge 27 we regret to announce the line of duty death of Delaware County Park Police Officer Joseph Montgomery. Officer Montgomery was a decorated police officer, paramedic and fireman.

Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, the Park Police, his brother and sister officers and all affected by his untimely passing.

Funeral arrangements will be shared once announced by the Park Police," the statement read.