Fostering Hope Delco's closet in Norwood gives free essentials to families in need

Delco nonprofit gives free essentials to families in need

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Being a parent is not an easy job and parents of foster children face unique challenges. One Delaware County nonprofit is helping lighten the load by providing free essentials to families in need.

The foster closet is full of T-shirts, pajamas and shoes. There are also winter coats, hats and gloves.

A place where foster parents can shop free of charge.

"It is something that we know will go a long way within a family and in a child's life," Tristan Gansky said.

Gansky is the founder of Fostering Hope Delco, the nonprofit that runs, what she calls, 'the closet' in the basement of Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Norwood.

She knows from experience foster families don't always have the support they need. She and her husband were raising three biological children when they took in a trio of foster siblings.

CBS News Philadelphia

"That weekend, we had to go buy a new vehicle and we had to buy a new dining room table, and we had to buy two more beds and then we had to buy them clothing," Gansky said. "In a weekend, I think we dropped about 10 grand."

Gansky created the nonprofit and opened the closet to provide the support that she wished she had when she was a foster mom.

"It was a lot all at once and had we had a place like Fostering Hope to come to, it would have made me feel like a world of weight was taken off of me," she said.

The closet is an open shop twice a month where foster parents registered with the nonprofit can drop in and take what they need.

It's helped parents like, Blaire Jamison, who volunteers as co-coordinator. She and her husband share two biological children, and together they've fostered 14 kids.

"It's been a really cool experience and watching this community come together and support each other like I'm in awe every day and just really, really grateful," Jamison said.

Gansky expects the nonprofit to serve about 300 children this year.

It's a valuable resource for families caring for vulnerable children.