Delaware County nonprofit Keep Music Alive brings joy to adults and kids alike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No matter your age, Vincent James and Joann Pierdomenico believe it's never too early, or too late, to learn to play an instrument.

The husband and wife duo founded the nonprofit "Keep Music Alive" in 2014 with that mantra in mind. Nearly 10 years later, they continue to load up their minivan and hit the road.

"Our mission is to help more kids and adults reap all the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music," James said.

The dynamic duo travels to schools, libraries and festivals with more than 50 musical instruments, including spring drums, ukuleles, and a melodic amphibian known as Freddy the Frog.

"It's one of the very few activities that a child and an adult can do that uses both sides of the brain at the same time," Pierdomenico said.

Keep Music Alive celebrates events like Teach Music Week and a popular favorite, Kids Music Day.

Kid Ambassador Tucker Weiss, an 11-year-old singer-songwriter, says music is an escape for him.

Something Pierdomenico can relate to.

"It's just a way you can connect with people and it's a way that and you can leave every bit of trouble that's in your life behind and just focusing on that song," Tucker said.

"I'm half Asian, so I kind of got treated differently than the rest of the people in the neighborhood," Pierdomenico said. "And my mother had schizophrenia, so I really, really just leaned towards music."

While jamming out and making beautiful music is key to Keeping Music Alive's mission, the organization also aims to create and foster meaningful connections.