Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down, Crozer Health announces

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware County Memorial Hospital's emergency room is closing
Delaware County Memorial Hospital's emergency room is closing 00:31

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill will permanently close its emergency department. Crozer Health made the announcement on Wednesday. 

The closure will take place in the next 60 days.

The 100 bed facility will become a behavioral health in-patient hospital and will include a crisis care unit. They will also provide acute psychiatric care, detox, and senior behavioral health services.  

The new behavioral health hospital is expected to be open by next spring.

Meanwhile, Springfield Hospital will become an outpatient facility by the end of 2022. 

Crozer Health says this is happening in an effort to realign its health services in Delaware County.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 11:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.