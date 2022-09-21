Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down, Crozer Health announces

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill will permanently close its emergency department. Crozer Health made the announcement on Wednesday.

The closure will take place in the next 60 days.

The 100 bed facility will become a behavioral health in-patient hospital and will include a crisis care unit. They will also provide acute psychiatric care, detox, and senior behavioral health services.

The new behavioral health hospital is expected to be open by next spring.

Meanwhile, Springfield Hospital will become an outpatient facility by the end of 2022.

Crozer Health says this is happening in an effort to realign its health services in Delaware County.