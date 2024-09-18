Watch CBS News
Free medical supplies are now accessible in 3 locations in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

New initiative aims to improve access for health products in Delaware County, Pennsylvania
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – People in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, now have access to free medical supplies.

The Delaware County Health Department hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the new test-and-go kiosks, located in Chester, Yeadon and Media. The vending machines dispense free at-home and lab-based COVID-19 test kits and flu test kits. Condoms, pads and tampons are also available.

"We believe these test-and-go kiosks will be a game changer for our residents," Monica Taylor, chair of the Delaware County Council, said.

The kiosks even dispense harm reduction kits to test for fentanyl and xylazine, also known as tranq. Other free products include emergency Mylar blankets and first aid kits.

Melodie McCredie, a peer recovery specialist at MVP, said she survived a fentanyl overdose in 2020. She said paramedics revived her with three shots of Narcan.

"I think these kiosks are super beneficial and can help a lot of people regardless of if you're in addiction or not," McCredie said.

The kiosks were made possible through a $200,000 state grant. They are located at Yeadon Wellness Center, 125 Chester Ave. Yeadon, PA 19050; Government Center, 201 W. Front St. Media, PA 19061; and Keystone First Wellness Center, 1929 W. 9th St. Chester, PA 19013.

