Delaware County EMT charged with indecent assault of woman being transported for chest pains

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County EMT worker is charged with indecent assault. Court documents allege Kevin Pressley, an EMT with Brookhaven Borough's fire company, assaulted a woman being transported for chest pains on Friday. 

The woman allegedly woke up to the assault. 

Pressley is also accused of invasion of privacy and harassment. 

Eyewitness News reached out to his attorney for comment but was declined. 

Pressley is in jail and unable to post bail.



First published on August 29, 2022 / 12:29 PM

