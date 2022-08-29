Delaware County EMT charged with indecent assault of woman being transported for chest pains

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County EMT worker is charged with indecent assault. Court documents allege Kevin Pressley, an EMT with Brookhaven Borough's fire company, assaulted a woman being transported for chest pains on Friday.

The woman allegedly woke up to the assault.

BREAKING: Brookhaven Police have charged an EMT working with the borough’s fire company with indecent assault — court documents allege Kevin Pressley assaulted a woman being transported for chest pains on Friday; it’s alleged she awoke to the assault. (1 / ) @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 29, 2022

Pressley is also accused of invasion of privacy and harassment.

Eyewitness News reached out to his attorney for comment but was declined.

Pressley is in jail and unable to post bail.