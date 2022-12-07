DA calls fire that killed disabled woman "evil and vile"

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Delaware County District Attorney is calling the man charged in the Darby Township fire that killed a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy last weekend "evil." The DA says he purposely set a home on fire, knowing members of his ex-girlfriend's family were inside, including one who was disabled and could not flee the burning building.

The fire on Sunday killed Olivia Drasher, who was living with cerebral palsy.

The DA calls it one of the most tragic events since his time in law enforcement, adding the suspect committed "one of the most evil and vile acts I have ever seen."

Investigators say 30-year-old Aaron Clark torched the home because Drasher's older sister wanted to break up with him.

Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer said the crime stood out among all he has ever seen during his time in law enforcement.

"Aaron Clark has committed one of the most evil and vile acts I have ever seen," Stollsteimer said.

He was joined by Darby Township police and other investigators during a briefing that was streamed on CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

Clark is now charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Darby Township fire that took the life of Drasher.

Here's a mugshot of the suspect, Aaron Clark, 30, who's charged with first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, arson and several other charges

CBS3 chief investigative reporter Joe Holden broke the news from his sources that Clarke previously dated Drasher's older sister. Stollsteimer confirmed that during Wednesday's briefing.

He also confirmed Clark had information his ex-girlfriend was not home at the time of the fire and set the fire knowing her two younger sisters were there.

The DA says Drasher lived with cerebral palsy inside the home and was non-verbal.

Clark was charged with first-degree murder, arson, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and several other offenses.