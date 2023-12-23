"Magic of the season": Surge of shoppers in Delco get last-minute gifts before Christmas

Surge of shoppers in Delco get last-minute gifts before Christmas

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A surge of shoppers filled the Manoa Center in Havertown as people picked up their final necessities before Christmas.

"A few long lines, but customer service has been great," Debbie Smith said. "Everyone's real helpful with questions and it's not too bad."

Last-minute gifts and frantic grocery runs led to a packed parking lot outside Colonial Village Meat Market. It's a family-owned grocery store that's been a pre-holiday stop to many for over four decades.

"The food is good, it's good quality and everyone's always so nice and friendly inside," Kirstin Sheehe said.

Staff at the market said even though Saturday was busy, they're expecting even more people to come through on Sunday as they pick up last-minute orders for Christmas Eve dinner.

"They've just been around for many many years and it's always been a family tradition to stop here for some Christmas treats," Katie McGlade said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Right next door, the toy store was also busy with customers looking for presents.

"He's getting his two brothers some gifts," Sheehe said.

Some had already finished their shopping for others but were still in need of a few finishing touches.

"I also stopped in the dollar store in the end for some last-minute wrapping paper and bags," Smith said.

No matter how long the line or the wait, shoppers said it's all worth it during this time of year.

"It's just the magic of the season and getting to be with everyone," Sheehe said.