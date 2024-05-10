Delaware County mom publishes new book to inspire, educate readers about autism

New book by Delaware County mom sparks inspiration and education on autism

New book by Delaware County mom sparks inspiration and education on autism

New book by Delaware County mom sparks inspiration and education on autism

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County mother is inspiring readers with a new book about autism advocacy and acceptance.

Cheryl Borrelli from Media is the full-time caregiver of her adult son with autism, Nicky D'Ambra. She chronicled her journey in her fourth book about her son, "He Is A Person," which was released last month.

Her message is to treat people with autism with kindness, empathy and respect.

"It was important for me to have people understand that our children in the community should be treated just as anyone else is treated," said Borrelli.

Borrelli described the joys and struggles of their lives together in her other three books "Dear Nicky, Love Mommy" (2017), "I Speak with My Heart" (2019) and "Over the Autism Rainbow" (2022).

Borrelli's latest book expresses the importance of physical fitness as a way to maintain balance and progress in life, especially for those on the autism spectrum.

Since beginning strength training a year and a half ago, D'Ambra has been happier and his speech has improved, his mother said. D'Ambra trains twice a week with coach Cameron Price, the owner of Fighting Comes First in Media.

"It's pretty great working with Nicky," said Price. "I really didn't have too much experience working with people like Nicky. But I learned probably just as much [from him] as he's learned from me."