Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash.
You can watch the full press conference above.
