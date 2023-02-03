Watch CBS News
Local News

Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware County DA, authorities announce charges in major drug trafficking operation
Delaware County DA, authorities announce charges in major drug trafficking operation 19:05

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash. 

You can watch the full press conference above. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 9:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.