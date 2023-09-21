Delaware bans smoking in a vehicle with kids inside

Delaware makes it illegal to smoke in car with children inside vehicle

BEAR, Del. (CBS) -- In Delaware, it is now illegal to smoke in any vehicle with children inside.

Gov. John Carney signed the new smoking ban bill Wednesday at Wilbur Elementary School.

Students there helped push for the law.

The law bans adults from smoking in a car if anyone under 16 is riding with them. And it doesn't matter if the windows are open.

Police can not pull someone over just for smoking in a car with a child, but they can give you a ticket if they see you doing it while committing another traffic violation.