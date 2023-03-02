Watch CBS News
Local News

Cherry Hill man dies after being electrocuted in Trenton

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Worker electrocuted while working on high-voltage power lines
Worker electrocuted while working on high-voltage power lines 00:22

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A worker died after he was electrocuted after coming into contact with high-voltage power lines in Trenton, police say. The man was identified as 52-year-old Dean Kitchin of Cherry Hill.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Hamilton Business Center on South Gold Drive Wednesday.

Hamilton police say they noticed human remains on the top of the box truck as Hamilton fire was trying to put out the blaze. 

Investigators believe no foul play was involved and determined Kitchin was working on fiber optics lines and was electrocuted by a live power line. It appears he was in a bucket truck when he made contact with those lines.

Police arrived at the scene on reports of a car on fire and found a white bucket truck and a yellow box truck.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 6:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.