Cherry Hill man dies after being electrocuted in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A worker died after he was electrocuted after coming into contact with high-voltage power lines in Trenton, police say. The man was identified as 52-year-old Dean Kitchin of Cherry Hill.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Hamilton Business Center on South Gold Drive Wednesday.

Hamilton police say they noticed human remains on the top of the box truck as Hamilton fire was trying to put out the blaze.

Investigators believe no foul play was involved and determined Kitchin was working on fiber optics lines and was electrocuted by a live power line. It appears he was in a bucket truck when he made contact with those lines.

Police arrived at the scene on reports of a car on fire and found a white bucket truck and a yellow box truck.