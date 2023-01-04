Deadly shooting in Logan under investigation: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Logan. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 4700 block of North Broad Street.
Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was found shot several times in a parking lot next to a Dunkin.
It's unclear if the victim was shot while getting in or out of a vehicle.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.