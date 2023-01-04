Deadly shooting in Logan under investigation: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Logan. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 4700 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was found shot several times in a parking lot next to a Dunkin.

It's unclear if the victim was shot while getting in or out of a vehicle.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.