2 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on U.S. Route 202 and Horsham Road in Montgomery County

By Jessica MacAulay, Valerie Carr

/ CBS Philadelphia

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were killed in a car crash on U.S. Route 202 and Horsham Road in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Montgomery County officials said the crash was between a car carrier truck and another vehicle that happened at around 1:40 p.m. 

Another person involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Chopper 3 flew over the crash just before 2 p.m. 

The roadway where the crash happened is expected to be closed while police continue to investigate and clear the area. 

First published on April 29, 2024 / 3:20 PM EDT

