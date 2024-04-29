2 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on U.S. Route 202 and Horsham Road in Montgomery County

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were killed in a car crash on U.S. Route 202 and Horsham Road in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, officials said.

Montgomery County officials said the crash was between a car carrier truck and another vehicle that happened at around 1:40 p.m.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Chopper 3 flew over the crash just before 2 p.m.

The roadway where the crash happened is expected to be closed while police continue to investigate and clear the area.