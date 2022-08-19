Deadline to file claim for water damage caused by Mariner East Pipeline is Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Time is running out to get some help if your water was damaged by construction on the Mariner East Pipeline. The company building the pipeline, Energy Transfer, was accused of polluting homeowners' wells during the construction project.
Now, Energy Transfer will pay for independent water testing as part of an agreement with the state attorney general's office.
Friday is the deadline to file a claim.
Click here to file a claim.
