Ukrainian refugee who traveled to Philadelphia gets into prestigious Boston school for music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - For as long as he can remember, high school senior David Kozyrkov dreamed of using music to make the world a better place.

"I want to make people feel what I'm feeling inside," Kozyrkov said.

He never expected the consequences of war to cause him to leave his home city of Mariupol in the Ukraine and bring him to Philadelphia.

"It was 4 in the morning when we start to hear bombs here," Kozyrkov said. "My father said I need to choose -- I need to take my bag or my keyboard."

That was two years ago when Russian troops invaded the Ukraine. With only the clothing on his back and a keyboard in his hands, Kozyrkov, his mother and sister escaped his war-torn city.

Kozyrkov is now a senior at String Theory Schools in Center City, leaving behind his father, who is a military chaplain fighting in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"I start to think of my friends who die in Ukraine and I see my friends here. I think God gave me something," Kozyrkov said. "My father in Ukraine, he's a military Chaplin; he's my number one."

In the two years since he arrived in the City of Brotherly Love, Kozyrkov has learned English and continued to grow as a musician. His hard work has paid off.

"They left everything they had there, so obviously they need support both monetarily, especially to get scholarships fund to go to university in this country and he deserves that opportunity," said Dr. Jack Carr, who is the director of culture at String Theory Schools.

This fall, Kozyrkov will be attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston -- a school he has wanted to attend since he was just 13 years old.

Now, Kozyrkov's dream is a reality.

"That means a lot, a lot of hard work," Kozyrkov said.

"It is really important what you do in your life. My dream is to do something for people and make the world a better place," he added.