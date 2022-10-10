Watch CBS News
Local News

Darren Daulton Foundation hosts 9th Annual Celebrity Bartending fundraising event

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Darren Daulton Foundation hosts fundraising event with celebrity bartenders
Darren Daulton Foundation hosts fundraising event with celebrity bartenders 00:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies alumni and fans attended a fundraiser for the Darren Daulton Foundation over the weekend. It was the 9th Annual Celebrity Bartending event at Live Hotel and Casino in South Philly.

Drinks were poured as stories were shared about Daulton's life and legacy. 

dd.jpg
(Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and passed in 2017 at the age of 55.

The foundation helps provide financial assistance to those suffering from brain tumors. 

Daulton was a catcher on the 1993 NL Championship Phillies team.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 6:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.