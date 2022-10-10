Darren Daulton Foundation hosts 9th Annual Celebrity Bartending fundraising event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies alumni and fans attended a fundraiser for the Darren Daulton Foundation over the weekend. It was the 9th Annual Celebrity Bartending event at Live Hotel and Casino in South Philly.

Drinks were poured as stories were shared about Daulton's life and legacy.

(Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and passed in 2017 at the age of 55.

The foundation helps provide financial assistance to those suffering from brain tumors.

Daulton was a catcher on the 1993 NL Championship Phillies team.