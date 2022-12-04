2-Alarm fire kills woman, destroys Delaware County home

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire kills at least one person and destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.

When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.

A woman in her 20s who also had a disability died in the fire, Mike Sousa, Chief of Darby Township Police, said. He further confirmed nobody is formally charged, but they do have a suspect. Their preliminary findings show there is a strong possibility it was arson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is on the scene to assist the family members.