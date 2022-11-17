Darby mayor charged for allegedly attacking council member

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The mayor of Darby Borough is facing charges after authorities claim he attacked a council member. Mayor Darren Burrell turned himself in to the police Wednesday.

News of the alleged altercation between the mayor and a council member sent shockwaves through the community.

The incident happened two weeks ago after an informational meeting of borough council.

BREAKING: Darby Borough Mayor Darren R. Burrell charged with simple assault, harassment in connection to allegations he attacked a member of council earlier this month. Released on $35,000 unsecured bail. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dpnOo5rDOr — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 16, 2022

On Wednesday night hours after Burrell was arrested for criminal acts including terroristic threats and simple assault against Councilmember Omar Thompson, the borough's president addressed the charges during a pre-planned council meeting.

"The men and women who sit on this podium sometime engage in vigorous debate about contentious issues," Council President Rudy Taylor said. "But we must always remain civil."

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, a discussion following a Nov. 2 meeting became heated with Burrell threatening Thompson.

At some point as the pair was sitting across from one another, Burrell gets up and strikes Thompson with a closed fist, pushing the council member to the floor, the complaint says.

"At this point, it's just an unprovoked attack," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

The district attorney confirms the incident was recorded.

"The evidence is clear, " Stollsteimer said. "He did commit what we believe is simple assault."

So far, Darby officials have denied requests to release the video.

Darby Borough’s Council President addressing charges against Mayor Darren Burrell at Wednesday’s meeting saying in part, “there is no excuse for violence.” The mayor did not attend. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/1AA7KzfgoU pic.twitter.com/i3ge22LI4Z — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) November 17, 2022

"This is a public building," Paula Evans Richards said. "This is a public area, and that camera right there recorded that incident."

Thompson could be seen wearing a splint on his finger Wednesday night after reportedly suffering injuries to his finger, elbow and knee from the incident.

"At this time, I have no public comments," Thompson said.

Many residents are now calling for the mayor to resign.

"Violence is not OK, especially when it comes from an elected official," one woman said.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to Burrell for comment but has not heard back.

The mayor was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.

His hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.