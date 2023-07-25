Chester high school, baseball coach facing sexual assault charges involving minors

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 57-year-old high school teacher and baseball coach in Delaware County is facing sexual assault charges involving minors, the Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

State police said Daniel Waters, of Glen Mills, is charged with indecent sexual contact with minors, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children, among others.

Pennsylvania State Police

According to state police, the investigation involves students and baseball players.

Waters teaches high school and coaches baseball in Chester, state police said.

Chester Upland School District lists Waters as a teacher at Chester High School.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the school district for a statement. We're waiting to hear back.

Investigators are asking for additional victims or witnesses to contact them at 484-840-1000.