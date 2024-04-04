Former Bryn Mawr Rehab patient plans to open barber shop for people with disabilities

Former patient returns to Bryn Mawr Rehab 3 years after treatment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A special reunion happened at Bryn Mawr Rehab on Thursday. A former patient who has a new lease on life was back to give thanks.

"It's almost like losing a family member," Damon Thorn said. "Something that you depended on literally with each step. It's not there no more."

Thorn lost his leg to a diabetic infection and at Bryn Mawr Rehab he learned to live with a prosthetic. He said the experience was a life-altering process.

"I was a 43-year-old man who had to learn how to tie his shoe," Thorn said. "It was humble, bitter pills to swallow. It was literally starting over."

Thorn fought through frustration and depression and was eventually able to climb the Art Museum steps.

"I really got the feeling of how compassionate care can really change your life," Thorn said.

On the third anniversary of being in rehab, Thorn returned to Bryn Mawr for a reunion and said it was like returning home.

Therapists said a positive attitude is a critical part of learning to live with adversity.

"It's like seeing family members that I haven't seen in a while and getting hugs," Thorn said. "It was great."

Now Thorn, a former restaurant manager, has a new mission.

"I want to be that person to other people that I wanted for me," Thorn said.

Thorn got his license to become a barber and is opening a business called "Compassionate Caring Cuts" for people with disabilities.

"I can have conversations that they can't have with their nurses or even family members because I'm able to relate with them," Thorn said.

Thorn wants to share the precious life lessons he learned at rehab while giving haircuts.

"As you know, looking good is feeling good," he said.

Thorn said because barber shops aren't always easily accessible, he'll go wherever people need him for a compassionate haircut.